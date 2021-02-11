Yellen says Treasury will fight misuse of cryptocurrencies, foster innovation

Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned about an "explosion of risk" related to digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality. Innovation should also be a ladder to help more people climb to a higher quality of life," she said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 05:55 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned about an "explosion of risk" related to digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could help fight crime and reduce inequality. In remarks to a financial sector innovation roundtable, Yellen said that cryptocurrencies have been used to launder the profits of online drug traffickers and to finance terrorism.

But she said innovation in the sector could help address these problems and reduce digital gaps dividing the country. "Innovation should not just be a shield to protect against bad actors. Innovation should also be a ladder to help more people climb to a higher quality of life," she said.

