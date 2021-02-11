Pramod Sawant reviews implementation of Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Wednesday held a review meeting of Atmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa implementation with the officials of various departments. According to the official release, the Chief Minister directed all the officers to focus on gathering information about several issues still plaguing the rural areas of the state this February month.

The action plan for Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa consists of various aspects of agriculture, animal husbandry, youth and adolescent, senior citizens, women and SHGs, tourism, fisheries, natural resources, various schemes and their convergence and general-good governance. The chief minister said that the information has to be on houses with no water connections or supply, houses still with no electricity, houses with no toilets. The officers have also been asked to gather info on the people with no homes etc.

"In addition to these goals, few more were added which include number of disabled persons in the area, number of senior citizens, number of families undertaking agriculture, people dependent on fisheries business, animal husbandry, etc," he said. He stressed that every village Panchayat needs to adopt various sustainable measures to gain economic empowerment for its village, asking the officials to get information of farmers who still do not have Krishi Card and Kisan Credit Card.

He further discussed how the "Swayampurna Goa" concept can spread its wings in municipal areas. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Parimal Rai (IAS), Director of Panchayat, taluka nodal officers and Swayampurna Parivekshaks. (ANI)

