Andhra Police arrest man for setting four vehicles on fire

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a man who allegedly set four vehicles ablaze in Poranki village of Krishna district on Tuesday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:00 IST
Andhra Police during press conference. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a man who allegedly set four vehicles ablaze in Poranki village of Krishna district on Tuesday. "The accused identified as M Phani Durga Prasad, 26, has some psychological problems due to the separation of his parents at his young age," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Y Srinivasa Reddy said on Thursday.

"Three motorcycles and one car were set on fire on February 9 at 3.30 am. The police arrested the accused after checking CCTV footage of the area. During the investigation, the accused told police that he has committed the crime in a drunken condition," police said. "Durga Prasad used to work in a private company in Hyderabad. He told police that he gets thoughts of indulging criminal activities whenever he watches any criminal scenes in films," ACP told ANI.

However, the accused has no rivalry with any of the vehicles' owners. The police took him into custody and will produce him in court on Friday. An Arson case is registered under provisions of IPC against the accused. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

