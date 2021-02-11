Left Menu

Punjab minister seeks NCW intervention in labour rights activist case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:26 IST
Punjab Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Thursday urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) to intervene and ensure the release of 23-year-old labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur.

Kaur, whose bail was denied by a Sonipat court earlier this month, is lodged at Karnal jail in Haryana.

Kaur, who is a member of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, is facing charges of attempt to murder and extortion.

Along with others, she was arrested for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Haryana's Sonipat, the Haryana police had earlier said.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary appealed to the NCW that the Punjab government, through the State Women's Commission, will lend legal assistance to Kaur. The Haryana government should be directed to arrange a meeting of a delegation of the Commission with the labour rights activist, the minister said.

In an official statement here, the minister said a medical examination which was conducted after Kaur was arrested revealed injuries on her body and private parts, which endorsed the fact that she was sexually assaulted in police custody.

However, the Haryana police has outright denied these charges.

Meanwhile, the Punjab State Commission for Women, on Thursday sought a status report from the Sonipat Senior Superintendent of Police by February 15 in Kaur's matter.

Chairperson of Punjab State Commission for Women Manisha Gulati said Kaur, a resident of Giadarh village of Muktsar district in Punjab, was arrested from the Kundli border.

She said through a written communiqué, the SSP Sonipat has been directed to get the case of Kaur investigated by a senior officer.

''The SSP has been asked to submit a detailed investigation report within five days by February 15,” she said in a release.

On February 8, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes had asked an additional chief secretary in the state to intervene in the matter and ensure relief to her at the earliest.

