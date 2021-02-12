Left Menu

PTI | Karnal | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:08 IST
Houses vandalised, two-wheelers set afire in Dalit locality after brawl in Karnal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight houses were vandalised and three motorcycles set ablaze in the Valmiki Basti at Phoosgarh in this Haryana district after a brawl over some issue, police said on Friday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon. The residents of the Dalit locality alleged that some upper-caste men were forcing youngsters from the neighbourhood into illegal activities.

Police said the allegation is being verified.

The residents alleged that an argument broke out between locals and the group of men over the issue, resulting in a brawl. They alleged that the men vandalised eight houses and torched three two-wheelers in the locality.

Police personnel in strength were deployed in the area following the incident.

Karnal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said the situation in the locality is peaceful now.

He said three motorcycles and some houses were vandalised.

''We have apprehended two accused,'' he added.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, the SP said.

