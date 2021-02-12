Left Menu

Nana Patole takes charge as Maharashtra Congress chief

Congress leader Nana Patole took charge as the Maharashtra Congress party Chief on Friday. He formally accepted the post from outgoing state party chief Balasaheb Thorat.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:13 IST
Nana Patole takes charge as Maharashtra Congress chief
Visual of Nana Patole's oath taking ceremony as Maharashtra Congress Party chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Nana Patole took charge as the Maharashtra Congress party Chief on Friday. He formally accepted the post from outgoing state party chief Balasaheb Thorat. Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh, who was present at the venue told ANI, "The Congress party workers are happy. Bala ji worked very well during his tenure and we hope to continue with the trend. We all are very enthusiastic."

After Nana Patole stepped down as Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, he was appointed the President of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee on February 5. The 57-year-old four-term MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district replaces Balasaheb Thorat, who helmed state Congress for 18 months and is presently Maharashtra's revenue minister.

The party had also announced the names of six working presidents and 10 vice presidents for Maharashtra. Congress in a release had said former ministers Shivajirao Moghe, Chandrakant Handore, Arif Naseem Khan, Basavraj Patil and young MLAs Kunal Rohidas Patil and Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde are appointed as the new working presidents of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

