Four die in road mishap in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-02-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 12:14 IST
Four die in road mishap in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people were killed when the car they were traveling in rammed into a truck in Hassan district early on Saturday, police said.

According to police, four youth from Bengaluru were heading to Chikkamagaluru in their car to attend a marriage when the accident occurred along Channarayapatna bypass road, at about 5.30 am.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

