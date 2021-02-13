Four die in road mishap in Karnataka

Four people were killed when the car they were traveling in rammed into a truck in Hassan district early on Saturday, police said.

According to police, four youth from Bengaluru were heading to Chikkamagaluru in their car to attend a marriage when the accident occurred along Channarayapatna bypass road, at about 5.30 am.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

