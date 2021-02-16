Left Menu

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 16-02-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 20:35 IST
Properties worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to gangster Sanjay Yadav in UP's Amethi attached

The Amethi district administration on Tuesday attached three properties worth over Rs one crore of gangster Sanjay Yadav, who is in prison in a murder case, police said here.

Acting on orders issued by the district magistrate, a police team attached the properties located in Sambhava village, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said.

Yadav is currently in prison in connection with the murder of a farmer leader last year. He has been booked under the Gangster Act, Singh said.

There are 10 criminal cases lodged against Yadav in various police stations of Amethi, the SP said, adding Yadav has acquired a large amount of property by committing crime and immoral acts.

According to section 14 of the Gangster Act, a district magistrate can order attachment of a property, movable or immovable, if there is reason to believe that it has been acquired by a gangster as commission for an offence triable under this law.

