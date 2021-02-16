Left Menu

Sharda Peeth is under illegal occupation, India will take it back: J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-02-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 22:15 IST
Sharda Peeth is under illegal occupation, India will take it back: J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina
Representative image

Sharda Peeth, situated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, is under illegal occupation of the neighbouring country and India will take it back, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said here on Tuesday.

Raina was the addressing a ''Yuva Jodo Sankalp Abhiyan'', a youth connect programme, of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the party headquarters here.

''Today is Sharda Ashtami, and we all have to take a pledge that Sharda Peeth will be freed from the illegal occupation of Pakistan,'' he said, adding, ''We will take it back and unfurl the Indian flag there.'' Raina also said that the party's fight in the union territory was against the "anti-national" forces conspiring against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Sharda Peeth is an abandoned temple located in the village of Sharda along the Neelum river near the Line of Control and was a major centre of learning. It is regarded as one of the 18 highly revered temples throughout south Asia.

Raina lauded the young wing of the BJP for launching the 45-day-long campaign and expressed hope that thousands of youth would connect with the party in its course.

''You have to take this campaign to the nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir and attract the youth towards the party, which is not after power but is a gathering of nationalists who are standing up against the anti-national forces conspiring to harm the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,'' he said.

''I congratulate the youth of Kashmir for linking with the BJP and making the lotus (party's symbol) blossom in the Valley as well after the party registered a spectacular success across Jammu region in the recently held District Development Council (DDC) elections,'' Raina said.

He said the BJYM has a big responsibility to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and take a pledge to safeguard the country from its enemies.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raina said, ''Today, the whole world is saluting India and the credit for that goes to Modi and the people of the country.'' Modi's vision not only provided relief to the citizens of the country, but also gave a befitting response to Pakistan and China, besides the anti-national forces, he added.

