Set up separate toilet facilities for transgender people in offices: Delhi govt to depts, MCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has directed all its departments, district authorities, municipal corporations, and autonomous bodies to set up separate toilet facilities for transgender persons at their respective offices in the national capital.

In order, the government said in case such toilets cannot be constructed immediately, the existing facility available for persons with disabilities (PwD) should be designated for the use of transgender persons for the time being.

''In compliance with the provisions of section 22 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 for ensuring adequate welfare measures for transgender persons, all public buildings under all the departments, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations and local bodies of Government of NCT Delhi are hereby directed to create separate identified public toilet facilities for transgender persons,'' the order said.

In the annual budget for 2021-22, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to provide public toilets exclusively for the third gender in the national capital.

The deadline set for building toilets for transgender people in two years.

''Such toilets will display symbols for both PwDs and T for transgender persons. Trans people shall continue to be allowed to use gender-based toilets as per their self-identified gender,'' the social welfare department said in its order issued last week.

Apart from the NDMC chairman and the Delhi Police commissioner, the order has been sent to the secretaries of the departments, the CEO of the Delhi Cantonment Board, and all-district magistrates, among others, for compliance.

