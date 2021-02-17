Left Menu

2 journalists arrested for attempt to 'malign' Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:58 IST
2 journalists arrested for attempt to 'malign' Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Two journalists were arrestedon Wednesday for their alleged attempt to malign Assamminister Himanta Biswa Sarma after they shared a photo of himalong with his daughter with a ''salacious intent'', policesaid.

Taufiquddin Ahmad, the Editor-in-Chief of local newswebsite Pratibimba Live, and its News Editor Iqbal werearrested to investigate the ''conspiracy'', Additional DirectorGeneral of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh said.

Police would take strong action against all suchattempts under stringent provisions of the POCSO Act, he said.

They were arrested on the basis of a case registeredat the Dispur police station under IPC section 509 (intendingto insult the modesty of any woman), and sections 14 and 21 ofthe Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,he said.

''Action shall be taken against all personsirrespective of their place of residence who use any of thesocial media platforms to maliciously use such platforms forfurthering this conspiracy,'' Singh added.

The website had shared a photo of the minister hugginghis daughter, following which it went viral on social media.

The website later apologised for not mentioning thatthe girl in the photo was the minister's daughter and blamedothers for sharing it with the intent to defame Sarma.

The news outlet received backlash for the intent topost the photo with Sarma retweeting it and mentioning that itwas him and his daughter.

Police said they are investigating the matter toidentify those behind the post going viral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Time to renew 'unique' India-US partnership that can benefit a fifth of humanity: Amb Sandhu

As the world fights COVID-19 and an economic crisis, it is time to renew a unique partnership between India and America that can directly benefit a fifth of humanity and be a source of durable peace and security for the rule-based world ord...

Labour minister to launch software for 5 surveys

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar will launch software applications for five all India surveys, including on migrant and domestic workers on February 18, the labour ministry said on Wednesday.Gangwar will also release instruction manuals with...

Witness Emraan Hashmi, Yukti Thareja's crackling chemistry in soulful ballad 'Lut Gaye'

The highly-anticipated romantic number Lut Gaye featuring actor Emraan Hashmi and model Yukti Thareja is finally out and it is the pairs undeniable chemistry that makes the music video an absolute treat to watch. The single released by T-Se...

'Toolkit': Delhi cops seized hard disk from house, says Muluk's father

Two persons claiming to be the personnel of Delhi Police seized a computer hard disk and other items from the house of green activist Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the toolkit case related to the farmers protest, without a search warrant on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021