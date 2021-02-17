2 journalists arrested for attempt to 'malign' Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Two journalists were arrestedon Wednesday for their alleged attempt to malign Assamminister Himanta Biswa Sarma after they shared a photo of himalong with his daughter with a ''salacious intent'', policesaid.

Taufiquddin Ahmad, the Editor-in-Chief of local newswebsite Pratibimba Live, and its News Editor Iqbal werearrested to investigate the ''conspiracy'', Additional DirectorGeneral of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh said.

Police would take strong action against all suchattempts under stringent provisions of the POCSO Act, he said.

They were arrested on the basis of a case registeredat the Dispur police station under IPC section 509 (intendingto insult the modesty of any woman), and sections 14 and 21 ofthe Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,he said.

''Action shall be taken against all personsirrespective of their place of residence who use any of thesocial media platforms to maliciously use such platforms forfurthering this conspiracy,'' Singh added.

The website had shared a photo of the minister hugginghis daughter, following which it went viral on social media.

The website later apologised for not mentioning thatthe girl in the photo was the minister's daughter and blamedothers for sharing it with the intent to defame Sarma.

The news outlet received backlash for the intent topost the photo with Sarma retweeting it and mentioning that itwas him and his daughter.

Police said they are investigating the matter toidentify those behind the post going viral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)