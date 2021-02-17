Left Menu

2 Assam journalists arrested, 3 others detained for 'maligning' Himanta

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:46 IST
Two journalists were arrestedand three others detained on Wednesday for their allegedattempt to malign Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma afterthey shared a photo of him along with his daughter with a''salacious intent'', police said.

The minister's wife had filed a complaint with theDispur police station here under the POCSO Act, followingwhich the Guwahati City Police began probing the case.

Taufiquddin Ahmad, the Editor-in-Chief of local newswebsite 'Pratibimba Live', and its News Editor Iqbal werearrested for investigation into the ''conspiracy'', while threeother employees were detained, Guwahati City PoliceCommissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

The three employees who were detained are beinginterrogated to ascertain their involvement in the case, hesaid.

The minister told reporters here that this was a clearcase of political conspiracy but to ''stoop so low and notspare even my minor daughter, reflects a very low mentality''.

''I have been attacked on all fronts by my opponentsbut when they failed to create any impact, they have adopted adifferent strategy to malign my character and I have beennoticing this recently,'' he said.

Sarma said that the photograph posted with a malafideintent was disturbing and ''we could not sleep the wholenight''.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order)G P Singh said that the police will take strong action againstall such attempts under stringent provisions of the POCSO Act,he said.

They were arrested on the basis of a case registeredwith the Dispur police station under IPC Section 509(intending to insult the modesty of any woman), and Sections14 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act, he said.

''Action shall be taken against all personsirrespective of their place of residence who use any of thesocial media platforms to maliciously use such platforms forfurthering this conspiracy,'' Singh added.

The website had shared a photo of the minister hugginghis daughter, following which it went viral on social media.

The website later apologised for not mentioning thatthe girl in the photo was the minister's daughter and blamedothers for sharing it with the intent to defame Sarma.

The news outlet received backlash for the intent toshare the photo in such a way with Sarma retweeting it andmentioning that it was him and his daughter.

Police said they are investigating the matter toidentify those behind the post going viral.

