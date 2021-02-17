Whole ecosystem approach needed to enhance competitiveness: CUTS International

Research firm CUTS International on Wednesday said the whole ecosystem approach is required to plan and successfully implement measures aimed at enhancing competitiveness and inclusivity of growth in the country.

CUTS International Secretary General Pradeep Mehta said the private sector and public institutions need to collaborate and converge in order to deliver on such an economic agenda.

He said this while moderating a session of a series of webinars on 'Improving India's Competitiveness for Inclusive Economic Growth'.

CUTS International Executive Director Bipul Chatterjee stressed the need to appreciate multiple dimensions of competitiveness and move beyond the conventional notions of labour and capital productivity.

