Left Menu

Vice President Kamala Harris’s name should not be used for any commercial activity: White House

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 08:27 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris’s name should not be used for any commercial activity: White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her family will uphold the highest ethical standards, her spokesperson said, asserting that it is the policy of the White House that her name should not be used in connection with any commercial activity.

The statement comes following media reports that the White House has asked Meena Harris, niece of the vice president, to stop ''using her aunt to boost her brand''.

“The Vice President and her family will uphold the highest ethical standards and it is the White House’s policy that the Vice President's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities that could reasonably be understood to imply an endorsement or support,” Sabrina Singh, Deputy Press Secretary to the Vice President, told PTI.

According to Los Angeles Times, the White House has asked Meena not to “build her brand” by using the name of the US Vice President.

After Joe Biden and Harris won the election, the transition team’s ethics lawyers told Meena that she could no longer produce clothing or write new books with her aunt’s name or likeness, an unnamed White House official was quoted as saying by the daily.

According to the daily, the White House official said “Vice President Aunty” sweatshirts, Harris-themed swimsuits and other products previously sold, were not allowed under the current rules.

Meena did not respond to a question sent through a social media platform.

After Kamala Harris became the Vice President of the United States of America, her niece has been in several news reports.

“The @meena problem goes global” wrote Politico last week. The news report accused Meena Harris of wading into India’s internal politics.

“Her (Meena’s) series of posts have helped provoke a backlash from the Indian government and some of its supporters, adding an unexpected wrinkle to India-US relations, just as Biden is seeking to engage with the country’s leaders,” Politico reported.

The White House, however, has described such tweets as expression of views of a private citizen.

“What is happening in India is terrifying,” Meena had written in one of her latest tweets on India as she retweeted a news story about the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.

In recent weeks, there has been a sudden spurt in India-specific tweets by Meena. She has also come out in open in support of farmers protesting against the recently enacted agricultural laws and arrest of individuals related to it.

According to informed sources, the White House believes that her tweets are unlikely to have any impact on India-US relationship, to which the Biden administration gives top priority.

PTI LKJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NEWSMAKER-Back-to-basics Agbal hopes this time is different at Turkey's central bank

Naci Agbal, Turkeys new central bank governor, began his career as a financial inspector three decades ago. He hopes such devotion to the rules will see him - and the economy - through one of the trickiest turnaround jobs in emerging market...

Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus 2-1 in Champions League

Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, an...

UPDATE 1-Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery restarts after blackout

Vietnams Nghi Son refinery is being restarted after a shutdown last Friday because of a blackout, a company spokesman said on Thursday, adding that it is investigating the cause. Vietnams biggest oil refinery, the 9-billion Nghi Son, starte...

Premier League: Man City scripts new record with victory over Everton

Manchester City defeated Everton 3-1 in the Premier League and the victory saw them script a new record as they became the first team to start a calendar year with 10 top-flight victories in a row. Man City have won their first 10 PL matche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021