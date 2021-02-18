Left Menu

Budget session of Bihar legislature to commence on Friday

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:04 IST
Budget session of Bihar legislature to commence on Friday

The stage is set for an over-a-month-long session of the state legislature in Bihar,commencing on Friday during which Chief Minister NitishKumar's new deputy Tarkishore Prasad will present his maidenbudget.

Prasad, who has replaced Sushil Kumar Modi and,similarly, holds the finance portfolio, will be keenly watchedwhen he tables the state economic survey immediately after thegovernor's customary address to the joint session.

The budget will be tabled on Monday. The treasurybenches shall be bracing for a stormy session with theopposition, which snaps at the ruling coalition's heels innumerical strength, having issues ranging from law and orderto rising oil prices and farmers' agitation in its arsenal toattack the government.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who leads the five-partyGrand Alliance, dropped hints to the effect when he wasapproached by journalists with questions about theopposition's strategy during the session, which would concludeon March 24.

Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha convened an all-party meeting where he solicited the cooperation of allmembers for the smooth running of the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon to team up with Hon Hai on Indian manufacturing operation

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to work with Taiwans Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. as part of the American companys first manufacturing operation in India. According to Focus Taiwan citing a statement on Amazon Blog in India, the co...

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...

Pakistan's decision to ban execution of defendants with mental health issue welcomed

UN human rights experts have welcomed a decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban the execution of defendants with mental health conditions. We applaud the Supreme Court for recognising that executing such individuals does not meet t...

Hedge fund boss Odey fails to strike out indecent assault case

A London judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by the lawyer of Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, to throw out an historic indecent assault case early.Crispin Aylett told Hendon Magistrates Court on the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021