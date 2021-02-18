Budget session of Bihar legislature to commence on Friday

The stage is set for an over-a-month-long session of the state legislature in Bihar,commencing on Friday during which Chief Minister NitishKumar's new deputy Tarkishore Prasad will present his maidenbudget.

Prasad, who has replaced Sushil Kumar Modi and,similarly, holds the finance portfolio, will be keenly watchedwhen he tables the state economic survey immediately after thegovernor's customary address to the joint session.

The budget will be tabled on Monday. The treasurybenches shall be bracing for a stormy session with theopposition, which snaps at the ruling coalition's heels innumerical strength, having issues ranging from law and orderto rising oil prices and farmers' agitation in its arsenal toattack the government.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who leads the five-partyGrand Alliance, dropped hints to the effect when he wasapproached by journalists with questions about theopposition's strategy during the session, which would concludeon March 24.

Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha convened an all-party meeting where he solicited the cooperation of allmembers for the smooth running of the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)