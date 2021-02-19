Texas governor asks legislature to mandate winterization of generators

Texas governor asks legislature to mandate winterization of generatorsReuters | New York | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:14 IST
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday said he has asked the state legislature to mandate the winterization of generators, after a deep freeze knocked out power to millions of Texans this week.
Abbott said he also called for the funding needed to ensure that winterization and modernization occurs.
