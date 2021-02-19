Punjab cabinet decides dates of budget session, sends recommendation to Governor

Punjab cabinet on Friday approved summoning of the budget session of assembly from March 1 to 10 and recommended the dates to state Governor VP Singh Badnore. The state budget is scheduled to be presented on March 8.

"A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday approved summoning of the 14th session (budget session) of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from March 1 to 10 and recommended the same to Governor VP Singh Badnore," an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the Chief Minister has been authorized to approve the Governor's Address.

Apart from budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2018-19 (civil, commercial) and financial accounts of Punjab government for 2019-20, as well as Appropriation Accounts for 2019-20. Supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21 and Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21 will also be laid on the table of the House. (ANI)

