Left Menu

Punjab cabinet decides dates of budget session, sends recommendation to Governor

Punjab cabinet on Friday approved summoning of the budget session of assembly from March 1 to 10 and recommended the dates to state Governor VP Singh Badnore.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:16 IST
Punjab cabinet decides dates of budget session, sends recommendation to Governor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab cabinet on Friday approved summoning of the budget session of assembly from March 1 to 10 and recommended the dates to state Governor VP Singh Badnore. The state budget is scheduled to be presented on March 8.

"A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Friday approved summoning of the 14th session (budget session) of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha from March 1 to 10 and recommended the same to Governor VP Singh Badnore," an official spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the Chief Minister has been authorized to approve the Governor's Address.

Apart from budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2018-19 (civil, commercial) and financial accounts of Punjab government for 2019-20, as well as Appropriation Accounts for 2019-20. Supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21 and Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for 2020-21 will also be laid on the table of the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-French sports minister urges PSG's Mbappe to stay in France

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has urged Paris Saint Germain PSG soccer star Kylian Mbappe to keep playing in France after Mbappes Champions League hat-trick this week reignited speculation that he could move abroad. Kylian, stay...

Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness: Maha official

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Amravati district of eastern Maharashtra could be because of a coronavirus mutation which is more infectious, but peoples carelessness is the bigger reason, a senior health official said on Friday.Amravati has w...

Talks about Franco-German fighter jet still ongoing, Germany says

Negotiations about the next steps in the development of a Franco-German fighter jet are still going on, the German defence ministry said on Friday of Europes biggest defence project. A defence ministry spokesman was commenting on the latest...

Buckingham Palace says Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties and he will lose honorary military appointments.

Buckingham Palace says Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties and he will lose honorary military appointments....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021