Commission chief urges U.S. and EU to create digital economy rules

Commission chief urges U.S. and EU to create digital economy rulesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 22:48 IST
Europe and the United States should join together in the fight against climate change and also agree a new framework for the digital market, limiting the power of big tech companies, European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen said.
"I am sure: A shared transatlantic commitment to a net-zero emissions pathway by 2050 would make climate neutrality a new global benchmark," the president of the European Commission said in a speech at the virtual Munich Security Conference on Friday.
"Together, we could create a digital economy rulebook that is valid worldwide: A set of rules based on our values, human rights and pluralism, inclusion and the protection of privacy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Ursula von der
- Europe
- United States
- European Union
- Leyen
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-European shares strengthen on recovery hopes, Germany leads gains
European shares pause after three-day rally
In first for Europe, Iran envoy sentenced to 20-year prison term over bomb plot
In first for Europe, Iran envoy sentenced to prison term over bomb plot
European shares strengthen on recovery hopes, Germany leads gains