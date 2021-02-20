Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani
The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:08 IST
The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police on Saturday told ANI that the police had retrieved fake documents from the Bangladeshi national's house.
"The accused has been booked under Foreigners Act, 1946 and IPC sections related to forged and fake documents," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
