Left Menu

Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani

The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:08 IST
Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani
Deputy Commissioner of Police Mumbai S. Chaitanya. Image Credit: ANI

The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police on Saturday told ANI that the police had retrieved fake documents from the Bangladeshi national's house.

"The accused has been booked under Foreigners Act, 1946 and IPC sections related to forged and fake documents," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Diverse Myanmar protesters unite in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets, and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Pr...

HostGator vs DreamHost 2021:Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Whether you already own a website or are just getting started online, you must choose a reliable web hosting provider t...

'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches poll slogan

The Trinamool Congress onSaturday launched its slogan for the upcoming assemblyelections -- Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye, adding to theshrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal....

NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agri sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister NarendraModi that the agricultural scenario of the state has beentransformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee-farming, a government official said.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021