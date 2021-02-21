Sudan's central bank unifies exchange rate - statement

Sudan's central bank unifies exchange rate - statementReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 21-02-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 11:20 IST
Sudan's central bank has issued instructions to banks to unify the country's official and parallel exchange rates starting on Sunday, the bank said in a statement.
The bank did not say at what rate the exchange rate would be unified.
