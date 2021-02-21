Delhi: Four more arrested in Rinku Sharma murder case

Four more people have been arrested in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri area, police said on Sunday.

Deen Mohd (40), Dilshan (22), Fayaiz (21) and Faizan (21), all residents of Mangolapuri, were arrested by a team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which is probing the case currently.

Advertisement

So far, nine men have been arrested in connection with the killing of Sharma, police said.

Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said after examining witnesses and analysing the CCTV footage, the Crime Branch team probing the case has arrested four more men.

The accused were identified and arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage in which they were seen attacking Sharma, he said.

On the night of February 10, when the victim and the accused were attending a birthday party, an argument broke out between them over their food joints in Rohini.

They also allegedly slapped and threatened each other at the party, following which they left. The two parties had similar tussles over the same issue sometime back as well, police had said.

Later, the four men went to Sharma's house where the victim, along with his elder brother, was already standing outside with sticks. A scuffle broke out between the two sides again during which the accused stabbed Sharma and fled from the spot, a senior police officer had said.

The victim's brother Mannu (19), however, had alleged that Rinku was killed as he was actively participating in the donation drive for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

However, the Delhi Police had denied any communal angle to the murder and said the fight at the birthday party took place over a business rivalry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)