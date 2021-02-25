Murder of RSS worker 'deplorable' act, Kerala govt soft on terror groups: Murleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Murleedharan on Thursday accused the Kerala government of being soft on terror organisations in the state and urged to take strict actions to put an end to such terror activities. His remarks came after the alleged murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker at Vayalar in Alappuzha by an armed group.

"It is a deplorable act. The fact that such terrorist entities are able to disturb the laws and order situation in the state is disturbing. The state government should take strict actions and stringent measures to put an end to the activities of such terrorist groups. The state government has been soft on the terrorist agencies in the state," Murleedharan said. "Earlier also, the state government was not forthcoming in taking strict actions. They get encouraged by this and enter into such dastardly acts," he added.

On being asked about banning organisations like SDPI and PFI, he said, "The Centre and home ministry will take a call on it, they are looking into all the aspects of the issue." An RSS worker was allegedly killed by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members after a clash erupted between two groups in Cherthala, Vayalar yesterday night.

Police have arrested eight SDPI workers in connection with the murder of an RSS worker on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rahul Krishna alias Nandu, a native of Vayalar.

Three RSS workers and six SDPI workers were also injured in the clash that took place around 8 pm. There is a heavy deployment of police in the area following the incident. A fund collection by SDPI activists on Tuesday was questioned by RSS workers and both organisations on Wednesday took out separate marches which ended up in the violence. (ANI)

