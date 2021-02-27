Left Menu

Home Secretary Level talks: India, Bangladesh decide to enhance cooperation to prevent fake currency, contraband smuggling

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh scheduled next month, both countries agreed to enhance the level of cooperation to prevent smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and contraband across borders during the 19th Home Secretary Level Talks (HSLT) on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh scheduled next month, both countries agreed to enhance the level of cooperation to prevent smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and contraband across borders during the 19th Home Secretary Level Talks (HSLT) on Saturday. According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the 19th HSLT between India and Bangladesh was held virtually today in the backdrop of 'MujibBarsho', 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War and the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary. Mostafa Kamal Uddin, Senior Secretary, Public Security Division, Ministry of Home Affairs of Bangladesh led the Bangladesh delegation. "Both sides discussed early completion of pending fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) as agreed by the Prime Ministers of the two countries," said MHA.

It added that both sides appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and the action taken to address the menace of terrorism and extremism in an effective manner. "The effective functioning of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) to control the illegal cross border activities was appreciated by both sides. Both sides also agreed to further enhance the level of cooperation to prevent the smuggling of FICN and contraband," MHA added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

