Left Menu

Woman stabbed to death during robbery bid in northwest Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death while resisting a chain-snatching bid in northwest Delhis Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The accused stabbed the victim and fled, police said, adding that she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:24 IST
Woman stabbed to death during robbery bid in northwest Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death while resisting a chain-snatching bid in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Sunday. A senior police officer said that the woman, Simran Kaur, was returning home from the market along with her two-year-old daughter and mother when the incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday. The incident took place hardly 20 metres from the victim's house. There is a police post around 100 metres from the spot. The accused stabbed the victim and fled, police said, adding that she was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, the two women can be seen walking when a man chases them and tries to snatch the victim's chain from behind. Simran chases him, following which he falls on the road. Thereafter, he stands up, stabs her and flees from the spot. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and an investigation is underway to nab the accused, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''We have formed 10 teams and are very close to working out this incident. Police are patrolling the area and pickets have been placed to stop these kinds of incidents.'' Simran's aunt said that she had gone to the market to buy medicines for her daughter. ''She was wearing a chain and holding her daughter. The accused was chasing them and tried to snatch the chain but Simran caught hold of it and did not lose her grip. When she resisted, the accused fell on the road. When she turned towards him, the accused stabbed her twice and left the spot. We got to know that the accused was with his accomplice who took him on a scooter and fled from the spot,'' her aunt said. Amit Mehra, Simran's neighbour, said he took her to hospital in his car. ''When the incident occurred, the guard followed the accused, but he escaped along with his accomplice who was waiting for him on a scooter. I took her to MD City hospital at Model Town in my car. They referred her to Fortis hospital where she was declared brought dead,'' Mehra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JNU allows final-year M.Phil students on campus from March 8

Further reopening its campus, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Sunday said all final-year M.Phil students who require access to the premises for submitting their dissertation on time will be allowed entry from March 8. The university has als...

PM, Shah should ask officials to cooperate in probe: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the authorities in Dadra and Nagar Haveli to cooperate with Mumbai police in the probe in Lo...

CNT taps Nokia to bring first 5G network to Ecuador

Corporacion Nacional de Telecommunicaciones CNT, the biggest fixed telecom operator in Ecuador, has tapped Nokia to bring the first commercial 5G experience to the country, the latter announced on Friday.As part of the deal, the Finnish tel...

COVID-19: 51 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Sunday reported 51 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 21,770, according to a medical bulletin.The death of a 60-year-old woman took the toll to 352, as per the bulletin.The number of active cases rose from 35...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021