Murder accused gets bail as probe hints a failed suicide pact

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a 26-year-old man, who is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend, after investigation in the case suggested that the attack was part of a suicide pact between the two that went wrong.

The copy of Justice Prakash Naik's order granting bail to the accused Kundan Acharya on a bond of Rs 30,000 on February 16 was made available on Monday.

Acharya was arrested in November, 2019 by the Thane rural police.

As per the prosecution, on October 22, 2019, the victim woman was assaulted by the accused with a knife. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Acharya was also found with serious knife injuries and remained hospitalised for a month. He was arrested after he was discharged from hospital, the prosecution said.

Acharya's advocates Subhash Jha and Hare Krishna Mishra argued in the HC that the accused and the victim were in a relationship for five years.

The duo decided to end their lives by assaulting each other after their parents opposed their relationship, the high court was told.

The lawyers argued that while the woman succumbed to the wounds, Acharya survived with serious injuries.

In his order, Justice Naik noted the statements of witnesses referring to messages sent to them by Acharya on the day of the incident saying he and his girlfriend had decided to end their lives.

''The victim and the applicant (Acharya) were in a love relationship for the last four to five years. The medical case papers of the applicant show that the applicant had also sustained serious injury by knife and he was hospitalised,'' the order said.

''The applicant is in custody from November 3, 2019.

Considering the facts of this case, further detention is not necessary. He (Acharya) can be granted bail,'' Justice Naik said.

