Left Menu

Murder accused gets bail as probe hints a failed suicide pact

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:19 IST
Murder accused gets bail as probe hints a failed suicide pact

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to a 26-year-old man, who is accused of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend, after investigation in the case suggested that the attack was part of a suicide pact between the two that went wrong.

The copy of Justice Prakash Naik's order granting bail to the accused Kundan Acharya on a bond of Rs 30,000 on February 16 was made available on Monday.

Acharya was arrested in November, 2019 by the Thane rural police.

As per the prosecution, on October 22, 2019, the victim woman was assaulted by the accused with a knife. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Acharya was also found with serious knife injuries and remained hospitalised for a month. He was arrested after he was discharged from hospital, the prosecution said.

Acharya's advocates Subhash Jha and Hare Krishna Mishra argued in the HC that the accused and the victim were in a relationship for five years.

The duo decided to end their lives by assaulting each other after their parents opposed their relationship, the high court was told.

The lawyers argued that while the woman succumbed to the wounds, Acharya survived with serious injuries.

In his order, Justice Naik noted the statements of witnesses referring to messages sent to them by Acharya on the day of the incident saying he and his girlfriend had decided to end their lives.

''The victim and the applicant (Acharya) were in a love relationship for the last four to five years. The medical case papers of the applicant show that the applicant had also sustained serious injury by knife and he was hospitalised,'' the order said.

''The applicant is in custody from November 3, 2019.

Considering the facts of this case, further detention is not necessary. He (Acharya) can be granted bail,'' Justice Naik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A month of holy days and festivals, amid pandemic

Worshippers burned aromatic incense sticks beneath red and yellow paper lanterns to celebrate the Lunar New Year outside a famed Taoist temple in Hong Kong. A holy man lay on the ground before an image of the Hindu goddess of learning durin...

PM taking indigenously developed COVID vaccine should remove doubts about side-effects: Vardhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking an indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine should remove all doubts that people have about its side-effects, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, underlining no death has occurred till now due to ant...

South Africa's Denel says CFO resigns, extending string of departures

South African state-owned defence company Denel said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Carmen le Grange had resigned, extending a recent string of resignations that have deepened a crisis at the struggling firm.The Board wishes to than...

Man, juvenile held for firing at Delhi Police constable

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and a juvenile apprehended days after a Delhi Police constable was shot at in outer Delhis Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Monday. A senior police officer said Yogesh Verma, a resident of Bakhtawarp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021