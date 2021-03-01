Polish and Chinese presidents discussed buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAP

Polish and Chinese presidents discussed buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAPReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:52 IST
Polish President Andrzej Duda talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, his aide Krzysztof Szczerski told state-run news agency PAP.
"At the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the president also raised the question of Polish-Chinese cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including the possibility of purchasing vaccines produced in China by Poland," PAP quoted Szczerski as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrzej Duda
- Polish
- China
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Poland
- Chinese
- Xi Jinping
ALSO READ
China fires back at Washington after it raises concerns about WHO COVID report
White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China
China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 8 a day earlier
China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency
We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border: Congress leader Antony.