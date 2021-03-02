Left Menu

Chinese cyber attack: US Congressman urges Biden admin to stand by India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 07:42 IST
Chinese cyber attack: US Congressman urges Biden admin to stand by India

A top American lawmaker on Monday urged the Biden administration to stand by India in view of the Chinese cyber attack on India's power grid system as reported by a US-based company that monitors such malicious activities by the state actors.

''The US must stand by our strategic partner and condemn China's dangerous cyber-attack on India's grid, which forced hospitals to go on generators in the midst of a pandemic,'' Congressman Frank Pallone said in a tweet on Monday.

''We cannot allow China to dominate the region through force and intimidation,'' tweeted Pallone, a day after Recorded Future, a Massachusetts-based company which studies the use of the internet by state actors, said Chinese government-linked group of hackers targeted India's critical power grid system through malware, amidst the tense border tension between the two nations.

The State Department said it is aware of these reports. ''For specifics, we refer you to the company that conducted the study. More broadly, however, the State Department works with partners around the world to respond to shared threats in cyberspace,'' a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

''In general, we continue to have concerns about states' dangerous and coercive actions, including in cyberspace, and we reaffirm the importance of joint action on cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, and supply chain security,'' said the spokesperson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares perk up as calmer bonds ease jitters

Asia extended the global rally in stocks on Tuesday as a halt in a recent bond markets sell-off eased investor nerves and lifted riskier assets, although oil prices were on the defensive on fears of slowing Chinese energy consumption.MSCIs ...

Biden admin 'undecided' on ending Trump-era H-1B visa ban

The Biden administration on Monday indicated it is still undecided on ending the Trump-era ban on issuing of new H-1B visas, with the Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserting that its top priority is the acute needs of indiv...

Mexico's coronavirus czar back home after COVID-19 hospital stay

Mexicos coronavirus czar is back home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 last Wednesday, but will still be monitored and receive treatment, a health official said on Monday, as the countrys coronavirus death toll passed 186,000.Deputy He...

Philippines reports first cases of COVID-19 South African variant

The Philippines has documented six cases of the South African coronavirus variant, its health ministry said on Tuesday, raising concern among its experts that the current vaccines might be less effective.Of the six South African variant cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021