White House to withdraw Tanden nomination to head budget office -White House official

White House to withdraw Tanden nomination to head budget office -White House officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 05:15 IST
The White House plans to withdraw Neera Tanden's nomination to head the Office of Management and Budget, a White House official said on Tuesday.
