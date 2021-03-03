Left Menu

RPP Infra Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,000 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:31 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

RPP Infra Projects on Wednesday said it has won four work orders worth Rs 1,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, RPP Infra Projects said it has received four-letter of acceptance for four new orders. The value of the order is Rs 1,000.01 crore.

The company said it has received the order from Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board for Rs 131.14 crore.

The company has also received orders from Highways Department- Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor project for Rs 558.66 crore.

RPP Infra Projects said it has secured Rs 187.14 crore order from Greater Chennai Corporation - Strom Water Drain Department and Rs 123.07 crore order from Water Resource Department, Tamil Nadu.

RPP Infra said it has an outstanding order book of Rs 3,200 crore.

