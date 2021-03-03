Left Menu

Australian AG Porter denies rape accusation, won't resign

Australias attorney-general denied having sexual contact with a 16-year-old who had accused him of raping her 33 years ago and said Wednesday he would not resign as the nations top law officer.Christian Porter instead said he would take leave to care for his mental health after the allegations recently became public.Im going to take a couple of short weeks leave just for my own sanity, Porter told reporters.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:49 IST
Australian AG Porter denies rape accusation, won't resign

Australia's attorney-general denied having sexual contact with a 16-year-old who had accused him of raping her 33 years ago and said Wednesday he would not resign as the nation's top law officer.

Christian Porter instead said he would take leave to care for his mental health after the allegations recently became public.

“I'm going to take a couple of short weeks leave just for my own sanity,” Porter told reporters. “I think that I will be able to return from that and do my job.” The accuser took her own life last year, and her allegations against Porter became public last week when they were sent anonymously to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and other lawmakers. Media had reported the alleged rapist was one of the 16 men in Morrison's 22-member Cabinet, but Porter was widely identified online.

The 50-year-old former criminal prosecutor said he decided to speak out after police said Tuesday there was insufficient admissible evidence to proceed with a criminal investigation.

Prominent lawyers and the woman's friends have called for an independent inquiry to test the evidence against Porter.

Morrison has noted Porter's denials and said the allegations should be left with police to handle.

Porter said the reported rape allegation did not warrant him standing down from his job.

“If I stand down from my position as attorney-general because of an allegation about something that simply did not happen, then any person in Australia can lose their career, their job, their life's work based on nothing more than an accusation that appears in print,” Porter said.

“If that happens, anyone in public life is able to be removed simply by the printing of an allegation,” he added.

Porter said he was 17 when he competed alongside the then-16-year-old accuser on a four-member school debate team in January 1988. He said he had not heard from her since.

“I did not sleep with the (alleged) victim. We didn't have anything of that nature happen between us,” Porter said.

“I remember the person as an intelligent, bright, happy person,” he added.

The woman has not been named. Police are preparing evidence to help a coroner determine the cause of her death.

The case has added to intensifying into attitudes toward sexual harassment and violence in Parliament after a staffer made an unrelated allegation two weeks ago that she had been raped by a senior colleague in a minister's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls U.S. sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

Russias Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a hostile anti-Russian lunge and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties.In P...

SpiceJet ties-up with WheelTug for reserving electric taxi system production slots

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has tied-up with WheelTug Plc for reserving 400 production slots for the electric taxi system.The application of such a system helps move an aircraft forward or backward without powering its engi...

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was poised on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters. Pressure is...

U.S. working with allies on COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China- FT

The United States is working with allies Japan, India and Australia on a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021