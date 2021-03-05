Left Menu

Swedish court remands Vetlanda knife attack suspect in custody

A Swedish court on Friday remanded the 22-year-old suspect in a knife attack in custody, a court spokesman said. The suspect, a refugee from Afghanistan who was detained on Wednesday, is thought to have acted alone.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:23 IST
Swedish court remands Vetlanda knife attack suspect in custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Swedish court on Friday remanded the 22-year-old suspect in a knife attack in custody, a court spokesman said. The man is accused of seven counts of attempted murder over a rampage in the small town of Vetlanda in the south of Sweden on Wednesday in which seven people were wounded, none of them fatally.

Police have not ruled out a terrorism motive for the attack but the case is not being handled by prosecutors specialized in such cases, an indication that no strong evidence for this has been found. The suspect, a refugee from Afghanistan who was detained on Wednesday, is thought to have acted alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leopardess found dead at private tea estate in TN

A partially decomposed carcass of a leopardess was found in a private tea estate near Kothagiri, about 20 km from here, on Friday.Some villagers alerted forest department officials who rushed to the spot coming under the Kattabettu range.Po...

Tackling drug menace among youth an ongoing process in Rajasthan: Minister

Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Friday informed the House that the tendency of consuming drugs is increasing day by day among the youth residing in hamlets and villages of Bassi assembly constituency.He said the ...

Rupee falls by 19 paise to below 73 on high crude prices, strong dollar

The rupee slumped by 19 paise to close below the 73 mark against the US currency on Friday due to a stronger dollar and risk aversion in the global markets.The greenback rose to a three-month high against a basket of world currencies after ...

NorthEast Utd bank on magic run against Bagan in first leg of playoffs

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of the second semifinal of the Indian Super League here on Saturday.NorthEast United was written off after their mid-season sl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021