Left Menu

Prosecutor asks for hearing on shelving case against Colombia's Uribe

Instead the court said it was Uribe and his allies who pressured witnesses. "(The prosecutor's) request for preclusion would not have any probatory basis and would be an embarrassment for justice in Colombia," Cepeda said on Twitter on Thursday, using the Colombian legal term for requesting to shelve the case.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 18:42 IST
Prosecutor asks for hearing on shelving case against Colombia's Uribe

Colombia's attorney general on Friday asked for a hearing to possibly shelve an investigation into former President and Senator Alvaro Uribe's involvement in alleged witness tampering, signaling the potential end of a landmark legal battle in the Andean country.

The decision is likely to enflame Uribe's critics, who have alleged for months the attorney general's office would be less rigorous in the investigation than the Supreme Court, which originally was charged with the case. "After a comprehensive evaluation of the probatory material elements, physical evidence and the information legally obtained during the course of this process, the prosecutor in this case established that various conducts which judicially involved the ex-congressman do not have the characteristic of crime, and others which do cannot be attributed (to him) as author or participant," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Those who are classed as victims can appeal the decision, the statement said. Uribe and several allies have been investigated over allegations of witness tampering carried out in an attempt to discredit accusations he had ties to right-wing paramilitaries.

Uribe, a mentor to current President Ivan Duque, has always insisted he is innocent. "Thank God for this positive step," Uribe said on Twitter.

Uribe was placed under house arrest for just over two months last year in connection with the case, after an order by the Supreme Court. He also resigned his senate seat, leading the court to transfer the case to the attorney general's office.

In 2012, Uribe accused leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda of orchestrating a plot to tie him to paramilitaries. But in 2018, the Supreme Court said Cepeda had collected information from former fighters as part of his work and had not paid or pressured former paramilitaries. Instead the court said it was Uribe and his allies who pressured witnesses.

"(The prosecutor's) request for preclusion would not have any probatory basis and would be an embarrassment for justice in Colombia," Cepeda said on Twitter on Thursday, using the Colombian legal term for requesting to shelve the case. The case could have led to a prison term of up to 12 years for Uribe.

The request will draw quick reaction from opponents and supporters alike, but the case is not done, said political risk consultant Sergio Guzman of Colombia Risk Analysis. "A judge is going to decide and this is how rule of law works, so let's wait and see what the prosecutor argues," he said. Whatever the decision, he said, already low public trust in the judicial system in Colombia hangs in the balance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss mull 'burqa ban' in vote centering on security, rights

At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to battle COVID-19, the Swiss go to the polls Sunday to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face-coverings, both the niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country an...

C'garh: BJP accuses govt of corruption over Gandhi statue

The BJP on Friday created an uproar in the Chhattisgarh Assembly demanding a discussion over the alleged corruption in installing a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mantralaya secretariat office in Nava Raipur.Their demand was turned down by the...

Pope Francis calls on Iraq to embrace diversity

Pope Francis is urging Iraqis to value their religious minorities and consider them a precious resource to protect, not an obstacle to eliminate as he opened the first-ever papal visit to Iraq with a plea for tolerance and fraternity.Franci...

Ladakh LG Mathur and Dr Jitendra Singh discuss Civil Services related issues

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri R K Mathur met Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and discuss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021