Left Menu

C'garh: Three dead as motorcycle collides with tractor-trolley

PTI | Kondagaon | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:07 IST
C'garh: Three dead as motorcycle collides with tractor-trolley

Three persons returning from a wedding were killed on Saturday after their motorcycle rammed into a parked tractor-trolley from behind in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district and caught fire, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am on the national highway-30 near Gadrabeda village, a police official said.

The trio identified as Shravan Markam (20), Manesh Korram (26) and Rohit Koram (19) died on the spot, he said, adding two of them suffered fatal burns as the motorcycle caught fire after the collision.

The deceased were natives of Farasgaon area in Kondagaon district, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCPCR asks Allahabad admin to lodge FIR against hospital over death of child

The countrys apex child rights body has written to the district collector of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, asking him to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry into recent reports appearing on social media about the misconduct of a local hospital ...

Rajasthan Governor meets Denmark envoy in Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and presented him a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution of India. In a tweet, Kalraj Mishra said, Presented the Preamb...

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as longyi,...

Farmers protesting farm laws block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day

Farmers protesting the Centres three farm laws on Saturday blocked the six-lane KundliManesarPalwal KMP Expressway at some places in Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their agitation at the Delhi borders.The road blockade began ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021