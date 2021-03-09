Malaysia court allows rights groups to challenge deportation of Myanmar nationals - lawyer

A Malaysian court on Tuesday granted Amnesty International and Asylum Access the right to challenge the deportation of more than 1,000 Myanmar nationals to their homeland, a lawyer for the rights groups told Reuters.

The ruling comes after Malaysia deported 1,086 Myanmar nationals, using Myanmar navy ships, on Feb. 23. The controversial move came just hours after an interim court order barring the deportation.

