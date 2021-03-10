Left Menu

MoS Anurag Thakur promoted as captain in Territorial Army

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:06 IST
MoS Anurag Thakur promoted as captain in Territorial Army
Union Minister Anurag Thakur promoted as Captain in Territorial Army (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Wednesday became the first serving union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer. Thakur has been promoted to the rank of Captain at 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh).

"It is an honour and pride to be part of the Territorial Army and a part of 124 Sikh Regiment," Thakur told media here. "This is the third generation from my family who is serving in the armed forces. It is an honour to be part of both army and the Parliament. I come from a constituency and state where people from every third house serve in the army. The first army officer to be honoured by the Param Vir Chakra was from Himachal Pradesh only," he added.

"I was commissioned as a regular officer into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. Today I am honoured to share, I have been promoted to the rank of Captain. I reaffirm my commitment for serving the people and the call of duty towards mother India," he had tweeted earlier in the day. The 46-year-old was commissioned into the Territorial Army in July 2016 as a Lieutenant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldman Sachs to invest $10 bln over 10 years to support Black women

Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday it will invest 10 billion in an initiative to support Black women over the next 10 years, focusing on areas including healthcare, job creation and education.The banks One Million Black Women initiat...

Illegal coal mining case: Did not require prior consent from WB to conduct probe, CBI tells SC

The CBI Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it did not require prior consent from the West Bengal government to conduct investigation in a case of alleged illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state, as the purported offence ha...

COVID-19 among reasons for Railways' losses in last 3 years: Goyal

The Railways revenue shortfall in the last three years has been primarily due to a drop in originating passengers, less loading, very low growth in other coaching revenue and the coronavirus pandemic, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal sai...

MF assets scale new highs in Feb, breach Rs 31.7 tn-mark

Reversing the January decline, investment in mutual funds increased 3.7 per cent in February, taking the overall assets under management to a new record of Rs 31.6-lakh-crore.The previous high was in December 2020, when the asset base settl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021