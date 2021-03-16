Left Menu

FACTBOX-Envoy of Myanmar’s ousted civilian government charged with treason

He was quickly appointed the envoy to the United Nations for the Committee Representing Psyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a body of ousted lawmakers that is attempting to reestablish the civilian government and displace the military.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:09 IST
Myanmar's military junta on Tuesday charged the international envoy of the ousted government with treason for encouraging a civil disobedience campaign, calling for international sanctions and urging the overthrow of the army. A warrant for the arrest of Dr Sasa was issued by a court in the capital Naypyitaw, military-run television said. He is currently overseas.

He did not immediately reply to a request for comment by Reuters. Here are some facts about Dr Sasa.

DOCTOR TURNED LAWMAKER Sasa, who is in his forties and who goes by the single name, spent many years as a doctor in his home of remote Chin state, one of Myanmar's poorest areas.

He became a lawmaker after democratic reforms began in 2011 and was working as a member of parliament until the military seized power on Feb. 1 and detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and most of her cabinet. He was in Naypyitaw preparing to be sworn in at the parliament but fled by disguising himself as a taxi driver, he said in an interview with CNN.

He was quickly appointed the envoy to the United Nations for the Committee Representing Psyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a body of ousted lawmakers that is attempting to reestablish the civilian government and displace the military. The military has announced that anyone associated with the committee is committing treason, which is punishable by death.

MASSIVE FOLLOWING Since his appointment, Sasa has won a legion of fans on social media with his furious posts about the military.

His Facebook page has 2.1 million followers and is filled with thousands of supportive comments from Myanmar citizens. WARNED OF CIVIL WAR

The envoy has also given a flurry of media interviews and called on Myanmar people to send him evidence of human rights abuses by the army. He has also spoken with the country's largest ethnic armed groups, which are locked in long-running wars with government troops, seeking to make an agreement to fight the military together.

The army cited his talks with the armed groups in its announcement about the treason charge. In his latest media interview, with CNN, Sasa warned the ruling army chief General Min Aung Hlaing could face the same fate as Iraq's Saddam Hussein or Libya's Muammar Gaddafi and the country could see the "greatest civil war" in its history.

(Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

