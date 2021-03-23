U.S. says stands by Philippines in concerns over China's 'maritime militia'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:14 IST
The United States on Tuesday said it stood with the Philippines, in its concerns over the gathering of China's 'maritime militia' vessels near Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea, urging Beijing to stop such actions.
"We call on Beijing to stop using its maritime militia to intimidate and provoke others, which undermines peace and security," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
