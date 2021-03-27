Left Menu

4 held in connection with death of 2 men while cleaning septic tank in east Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:14 IST
4 held in connection with death of 2 men while cleaning septic tank in east Delhi: Police

Four persons have been arrested in connection with an incident where two men died allegedly after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning a septic tank of a banquet hall in east Delhi's Ghazipur, police said on Saturday.

Rahul, a housekeeping staff, Aamir Khan, the general manager, and the two directors of the banquet hall -- Johit alias Jimmy Arora and Girish Mahendru -- were arrested on Friday night following interrogation, they added.

Lokesh (35) and Prem Chand (40), residents of Trilokpuri, entered the tank to clean it on Thursday evening and were subsequently found dead inside, the police said, adding that the deceased were not given any protective gear and were offered Rs 3,000 for the work.

''The housekeeping staff of the banquet hall called the two men for cleaning the tank at 7.30 pm and around 10 pm, they were found dead,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said.

Teams from the Fire Department, Delhi Disaster Management Authority and MCD visited the spot, he said, adding that the two men were taken to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the men, who had gone to the banquet hall for catering-related work, were forced to clean the septic tank and not given any protective gear.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act has been registered, the DCP said, adding that sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked against the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 54.90 per cent of 73.80 lakh voters exercise their franchise till 1 pm in 30 seats where

polling is underway for first phase....

Matt Damon-starrer 'Stillwater' to hit theatres on this date

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damons upcoming outing Stillwater will be coming to theatres this summer. The release date of the thriller has been revealed and it is set to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. As per Variety, Damon stars in the ...

Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypts Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday, as authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping.The Ever Given, a Pana...

Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment

They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs, and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. All in exchange for food and lodging and an occasional pat on the head.But when retirement time comes, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021