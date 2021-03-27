Mumbai: NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 15 lakh from courier parcel

The Narcotic Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai unit has recovered drugs worth Rs 15 lakh from a parcel of a courier agency, which was meant to be dispatched to New Zealand, an official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the NCB conducted a raid at an undisclosed location late on Friday and seized a parcel, which contained 122 gm of amphetamine, the official said.

The drug, valued at Rs 15 lakh, was concealed in the cover of a hard disk, he said, adding that the package was meant to be shipped to New Zealand.

Amphetamines are used to stimulate the central nervous system (CNS) and are used for recreational purposes. They are addictive, the official added.

