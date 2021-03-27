Drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized in Mizoram, one held

Drugs worth Rs 12 crore seized in Mizoram, one heldPTI | Aizawl | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:55 IST
In a major haul, the Mizoram Police and the Assam Rifles have seized banned party drugs, worth Rs 12 crore in the international market, in Kolasib district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police personnel and jawans of the paramilitary force conducted a search operation at Kawnpui village near the Assam-Mizoram border on Friday and recovered over 2.41 lakh banned Methamphetamine tablets from the person, he said.
The contraband was handed over to the state excise department, the Assam Rifles official said.
Smuggling of drugs is a major concern along the India-Myanmar border in the state, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam-Mizoram
- Mizoram Police
- India
- Kawnpui village
- Myanmar
- Kolasib
- Assam Rifles
ALSO READ
South Africa win toss, elect to field against India in 3rd women's ODI
Indus Towers observes Safety Week across its 22 circles in India
India reports 23,285 new COVID-19 cases, 117 deaths in last 24 hours
India Glycols, Clariant form JV to tap green renewables megatrend
Maruti Suzuki India says trained 15 lakh people in safe driving through its schools