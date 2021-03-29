Maharashtra: 4 killed, 3 injured in fire at shop-cum-residence

Four members of a family were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in a shop-cum-residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, police said. The deceased included two minors aged 10 and 15 years, an official from Mokhada police station said.

The fire broke out around 2.30 am in the shop in which the victims used to live in Brahmangaon village under Mokhada taluka, he said.

The shop owner's wife, mother and two children were charred to death, the official said.

He further said the shop owner and two other children received severe burn injuries, and they were rushed to the Nashik Civil Hospital for treatment.

The blaze was caused due to a short-circuit and was doused within an hour, district disaster cell official Vivekanand Kadamsaid.

The deceased were identified as Gangubai Mole (78), Dwarka Ananta Mole (46), Pallavi Mole (15) and Krishna Mole (10), the police said.

