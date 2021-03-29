White House condemns violence against civilians by Myanmar military

The White House on Monday condemned the Myanmar military government's killing of dozens of civilian protesters and renewed a call for the restoration of democracy.

"We condemn the abhorrent violence against the Burmese people. The Burmese junta continues to use lethal force against its own people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)