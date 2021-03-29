White House condemns violence against civilians by Myanmar military

White House condemns violence against civilians by Myanmar militaryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:45 IST
The White House on Monday condemned the Myanmar military government's killing of dozens of civilian protesters and renewed a call for the restoration of democracy.
"We condemn the abhorrent violence against the Burmese people. The Burmese junta continues to use lethal force against its own people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Burmese
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- junta
- The White House
ALSO READ
Myanmar civilian leader vows 'revolution' against junta
WRAPUP 1-Myanmar civilian leader says people should defend themselves as toll mounts
WRAPUP 2-Two killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves
One protester killed in Myanmar's Bago town -witnesses, domestic media
At least 2 people shot dead in Myanmar anti-coup protests