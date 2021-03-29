Canada announces sanctions against two Russians over annexation of Crimea

Canada announces sanctions against two Russians over annexation of CrimeaReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:25 IST
Canada is imposing sanctions against two Russians and four business entities in response to Moscow's "illegal occupation and annexation" of Crimea in 2014, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
The sanctions involve asset freezes and also slap bans on dealing with those being punished, the ministry said in a statement. Last week Canada imposed similar measures on nine Russian officials for what it called human rights violations.
