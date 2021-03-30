Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, WHO-China study

Science News Roundup: Virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, WHO-China study
A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely" as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The WHO did not immediately reply to a query seeking comment, but said the full report by the independent experts would be published on Tuesday at 1400 GMT after member states have been briefed.

