Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on the occasion of its statehood day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:12 IST
PM, President and Vice President greet people of Rajasthan on their statehood day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Rajasthan on the occasion of its statehood day. "Many wishes of Rajasthan Day to all the brothers and sisters of Rajasthan that is known for its rich culture and heritage," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people of Rajasthan on the occasion. "Congratulations to the countrymen, especially the people of Rajasthan, on Rajasthan Day. With the multi-colored beauty of nature and folk life, the people of Rajasthan have cherished the tradition of gaiety and hospitality. This land of heroic stories has also given birth to many successful entrepreneurs. Best wishes for the golden future of the state," read a tweet in Hindi on the official handle of the President of India.

"My heartiest greetings to the people of Rajasthan on their state formation day. The valor tradition of the state has enriched the history of the country. Its colourful culture and architectural splendor make the country's cultural heritage glorious," tweeted the Vice President. Rajasthan Day is celebrated every year on March 30 to mark the formation of the state of Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

