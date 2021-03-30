Mali approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - Russian sovereign wealth fund

Mali approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine - Russian sovereign wealth fundReuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:31 IST
Mali has approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.
RDIF, which has actively promoted the vaccine abroad, said the shot had so far been approved for use in 58 countries.
