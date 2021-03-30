Left Menu

Moscow says it will respond to Australian sanctions - Ifax cites embassy

Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:34 IST
Moscow says it will respond to Australian sanctions - Ifax cites embassy
Russia's embassy in Canberra said on Tuesday that fresh Australian sanctions against Moscow were an unfriendly move that would not be left unanswered.

