Bahrain appoints head of diplomatic mission to Israel - BNA

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...
More than 10,000 young people in Britain have recounted what they say are teenage experiences of sexual harassment and abuse by fellow teens in an outpouring described by a senior police officer as a MeToo movement for schools.Their stories...
Filmmaker Christopher Nolans sci-fi espionage thriller Tenet will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.The film will hit the streaming platform in English as well as Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubs on Wednesday, Amazon said in a pr...
Filing of nomination for the bye-election to Noksen assembly seat in Nagaland came to an end on Tuesday with only one candidate submitting documents, a state election official said.H Chuba Chang, a consensus candidate of the ruling Peoples ...
A French air strike in central Mali on Jan. 3 killed 19 civilians and three armed men, according to excerpts from a United Nations investigation due to be released later on Tuesday that contradicts French claims that only Islamist militants...