Left Menu

Mukhtar Ansari's wife writes to President seeking security for him during transfer from Punjab jail to UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:23 IST
Mukhtar Ansari's wife writes to President seeking security for him during transfer from Punjab jail to UP

The wife of jailed mafia don-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari has written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to ensure adequate security for him when he is transferred from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh following a Supreme Court direction.

In her letter released to the media on Wednesday, Afshan Ansari claimed that her husband, who is a BSP MLA from Mau, is an eyewitness in a case and the accused BJP MLC is threatening to kill him in connivance with the government machinery.

Afshan Ansari said she fears that her husband might be killed ''in the guise of a fake encounter'' during his transfer from Ropar jail in Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda prison.

According to the Supreme Court's March 26 order, her husband has to be transferred to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail in two weeks. Ansari's wife said she is frightened because of the past actions of some officers of the Uttar Pradesh government and is deeply concerned about the safety of his life.

''If my husband is sent to Uttar Pradesh without fixing responsibility for the safety of his life, then surely he would be killed by creating a false story. Therefore, it is a plea to the President to order that my husband is protected,'' Afshan Ansari said in the letter.

She also urged that if it is required to produce Ansari in court, the President should order the government to arrange central security force personnel ''to accompany him from prison to court and back''.

Mukhtar Ansari has been in judicial custody since October 25, 2005 in a number of criminal cases.

Alka Rai, the legislator wife of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who was killed allegedly at the hands of the Mukhtar Ansari gang in 2005, had demanded that Ansari be transferred to a jail in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AB Food's Primark fashion retailer pauses placing new orders in Myanmar

Primark owner Associated British Foods said the fashion retailer has paused placing new production orders in Myanmar in the wake of last months military coup.Primark have now paused new orders in Myanmar, said an AB Foods spokesman. Primark...

Turkey's slumping lira adds fuels to crypto trading boom

The Turkish liras dramatic slump has added fuel to a surge in cryptocurrency trading in the country, data showed, with investors hoping to both gain from bitcoins rally and shelter against inflation. Turkeys currency has lost over 13 since ...

UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties after lockdown

Britains Queen Elizabeth carried out her first face-to-face engagement this year on Wednesday, two days after the countrys strict COVID-19 lockdown was eased. The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by vi...

Swiss museum restores German 1944 'King Tiger' tank to working order

A Swiss museum is restoring a rare King Tiger tank used by Nazi Germanys 506th Heavy Tank Battalion on the Western Front and hopes it will become the second driveable King Tiger left in the world.The tank was probably given to the Swiss arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021