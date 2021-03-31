Finland withdraws COVID lockdown plan after it was deemed unconstitutional
Finland's government has withdrawn a proposal to confine people largely to their own homes in several cities to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday. The decision followed a statement from a constitutional law committee that deemed the proposal too vague and not in compliance with the constitution.
"Because of the statement from the committee the government has decided we have to withdraw the proposal," Marin said on Twitter. Last week the government proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisations.
